LIVE BLOG: Former OPM Employees Neville Gafa And Josef Caruana Testify In Public Inquiry Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

Former OPM employees Neville Gafa and Josef Caruana will be testifying before the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

If there is enough time today, OPM Chief of Communications Matthew Carbone might also testify.

Gafa was a controversial figure in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration but resigned from his role as soon as Robert Abela was appointed, despite having attended his inauguration.

His role within the government was at often times unexplained, with dubious meetings with Leaders of the Libyan Militia as well as links to the medical visa scandal (which Gafa denies) generating controversy.

Meanwhile, his close relationship with Keith Schembri has also brought questions.

Gafa has only just come back to Malta after heading to Tunisia on 19th January, the day before former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, a personal friend of Gafa, boarded a similar flight.

Gafa and Caruana will most likely face questions for their alleged roles in several coordinated attempts to intimidate Caruana Galizia in the lead-up to her death.

Gafa had even uploaded a photo taken by a person stalking Daphne Caruana Galizia the day before her assassination.

“Kindly note also that I never filed any reports against Ms Caruana Galizia when on several occasions she published pictures of me and my family,” Gafa told Lovin Malta with regards to the photo.