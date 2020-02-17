د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Former OPM Employees Neville Gafa And Josef Caruana Testify In Public Inquiry Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Former OPM employees Neville Gafa and Josef Caruana will be testifying before the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

If there is enough time today, OPM Chief of Communications Matthew Carbone might also testify.

Gafa was a controversial figure in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration but resigned from his role as soon as Robert Abela was appointed, despite having attended his inauguration.

His role within the government was at often times unexplained, with dubious meetings with Leaders of the Libyan Militia as well as links to the medical visa scandal (which Gafa denies) generating controversy.

Meanwhile, his close relationship with Keith Schembri has also brought questions.

Gafa has only just come back to Malta after heading to Tunisia on 19th January, the day before former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, a personal friend of Gafa, boarded a similar flight.

Gafa and Caruana will most likely face questions for their alleged roles in several coordinated attempts to intimidate Caruana Galizia in the lead-up to her death.

Gafa had even uploaded a photo taken by a person stalking Daphne Caruana Galizia the day before her assassination.

“Kindly note also that I never filed any reports against Ms Caruana Galizia when on several occasions she published pictures of me and my family,” Gafa told Lovin Malta with regards to the photo.

READ NEXT: 33-Year-Old Man Who Slashed Woman's Throat Receives 18-Year Jail Sentence Over St Julian's Attack

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK