د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Former MFSA Chairman Testifies With Pilatus Bank And Nexia BT Expected To Be Under The Microscope

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The former Chairman of the MFSA Joe Bannister is set to face challenging questions over his tenure in front of the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bannister’s role had come into question at the height of the 2017 election campaign when serious questions were raised following a damning report by the FIAU into Pilatus Bank.

A lack of action with regards to the controversial Nexia BT has also been a point of criticism.

Meanwhile, he was also involved in the Paradise Papers after the reveal he held a directorship in a company based in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in 2007, while he was already chairman of the MFSA.

READ NEXT: 26-Year-Old Woman Grievously Injured Crossing St Julian's Road After Car Rams Another Car Into Her

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK