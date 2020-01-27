LIVE BLOG: Former MFSA Chairman Testifies With Pilatus Bank And Nexia BT Expected To Be Under The Microscope

The former Chairman of the MFSA Joe Bannister is set to face challenging questions over his tenure in front of the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bannister’s role had come into question at the height of the 2017 election campaign when serious questions were raised following a damning report by the FIAU into Pilatus Bank.

A lack of action with regards to the controversial Nexia BT has also been a point of criticism.

Meanwhile, he was also involved in the Paradise Papers after the reveal he held a directorship in a company based in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in 2007, while he was already chairman of the MFSA.