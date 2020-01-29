LIVE BLOG: Former FIAU Investigator Jonathan Ferris Testifies In Public Inquiry

The former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris, who has been longed tied to the Egrant claims, testifies the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ferris claims he had been fired from the government’s anti-money laundering agency (FIAU) after he started to look into reports by Daphne Caruana Galizia that the Panama company Egrant was owned by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife.

However, he later backtracked from this claim, while maintaining that his dismissal was political.

Meanwhile, he had also told the Egrant inquiry that it was former EU Commissioner John Dalli who told him that ‘Egrant’ stood for ‘Election Grant’.

Ferris said this happened before he left the police corps and informed Dalli that the investigation into his role in a Ponzi scheme would be assigned to a superintendent. Dalli’s daughters are currently in court over the case.