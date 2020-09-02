LIVE BLOG: Energy Minister Faces Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Michael Farrugia, the Minister for Energy and Water Management, will face the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Farrugia, who has previously served as the Family Minister, and the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, was the Home Affairs Minister at the time of Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Meanwhile, he was serving as Family Minister when a government-owned company within the ministry provided a phantom job to middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma soon after he sorted out the initial deposit for the hired killers.

He has his own suspicions links to Yorgen Fenech. Farrugia, who at the time was serving as the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, and Fenech met at 9.27am on 5th March 2014 at Castille for half an hour.

A few hours later, he sent an email to the Planning Authority CEO to consider Mrieħel “as an appropriate location for tall buildings with the intention to create a strategic employment node”.

The decision paved the way for Fenech’s Tumas Group and Gasan to file an application for a development known as the ‘quad towers’. The application for the project was submitted a few months after the meeting.

James Camenzuli, from Projects+, will also testify today.

