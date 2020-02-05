د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Economic Crimes Unit Faces Public Inquiry Into Caruana Galizia After Claims Of Inaction On Money Laundering Cases

After an explosive morning during the compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, the public inquiry into the assassination continues this afternoon.

Members of the Economic Crimes Unit are expected to testify today, after emerging as a central figure in the inquiry

Former FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris has suggested that the unit failed to act in allegations of financial corruption. Its head, Ian Abdilla, allegedly held a secret meeting with the FIAU head, the day before he submitted a report on Konrad Mizzi to a magisterial inquiry.

Before Abdilla faces the inquiry himself, his deputies Superintendent Antonovich Muscat and Superintendent Ray Aquilina will be questioned by the board.

