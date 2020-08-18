LIVE BLOG: Doctor And Part-Time Messenger For Yorgen Fenech And Keith Schembri Finally Testifies

Adrian Vella, the mutual doctor of Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri that acted as a go-between while the former was under police bail, is finally set to testify in the police’s case against the Tumas Group businessman today.

Matthew Mirabelli and court expert Alvin Cardona will also testify today.

It’s been almost nine months since Vella was first arrested in connection with a frame-up plot linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He still remains under investigation for potentially criminal offences.

A close friend of the pair, Vella is a vital link between Schembri and Fenech.

Vella has confirmed with investigators that he passed on several letters between Fenech and Schembri while the former was under police bail, once when he had been admitted to Mater Dei for chest pains.

However, Vella insists that he never read the content of the letters and simply stuffed them into his pocket before handing them over to Fenech.

One of the letters was an alleged frame-up attempt on Chris Cardona from Fenech and Schembri.

Cardona, who has sent the letter for forensic testing, is yet to say who he thinks was behind the attempt. He has so far said he believes the letter was not written by one person and that whoever wrote it was close enough to him to know his whereabouts, the places he frequented and his close contacts.

Schembri has confirmed meeting Vella during the period messages were exchanged, but insists he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. Asked why he met Vella, the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff said he cannot remember.

Vella was also part of a previous escape plot involving Fenech, a week before his eventual arrest.

