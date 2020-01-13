LIVE BLOG: Developers’ Head Sandro Chetcuti Testifies Before Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

The public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today with Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti and former police commissioner Ray Zammit to testify.

Under oath, Speaker and former Labour Party Deputy Leader Anglu Farrugia said that Chetcuti had an office on the infamous fourth floor of the party’s headquarters in the months leading up to the general election, all while he was serving as the Vice President of the MDA.

The fourth floor was the base of operations for the general election. And while Chetcuti has denied having an office, he has admitted to being a protagonist in helping Labour get elected and working closely with business people to meet with the party.

While Chetcuti has denied the claim, he has admitted to being a “protagonist” in getting the Labour Party elected in 2013.

With the Labour government leading a construction boom since 2013, Chetcuti has a lot to answer for.

The inquiry was called following years of campaigning, political lobbying, and pressure. It must be concluded in nine months, with the board expected to draft a report for the Prime Minister and Attorney General which will then be published.

Some parts may be redacted. However, if it does, the board is bound to provide the Caruana Galizia family with a full copy that cannot be published

Retired judge Michael Mallia is the chairperson of the inquiry board, while Former Chief Justice and Ombudsman Joseph Said Pullicino and incumbent judge Abigail Lofaro are its other two members.