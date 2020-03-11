LIVE BLOG: Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud Faces Public Inquiry Into Caruana Galizia Assassination

د . إAEDSRر . س

Chief Homicide Investigator Keith Arnaud will face the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Questions surrounding the police and Arnaud’s role in the investigation remain. Arnaud has admitted to regular updating former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the case during official meetings.

Middleman Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech have also revealed that Arnaud’s predecessor, Silvio Valletta, was leaking sensitive information on the case.

Arnaud has also confirmed that the police are yet to locate Keith Schembri’s ‘lost phone’ and that he had no idea about Schembri and Fenech’s close relationship when sharing crucial information about the case.

Investigators have also confirmed that they left his Castille office unguarded for close to two days after Schembri’s arrest, only to search it ten days later. Schembri’s office at the Labour Party Headquarters is yet to be examined.

