LIVE BLOG: Caruana Galizia Case Hears Statements Of Persons Interrogated

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue today, with the statements of persons interrogated being presented to the courts.

Last week’s sitting descended into procedural wrangling withFenech’s lawyer Charles Mercieca arguing that his client was being denied a fair hearing with prosecution resisting to grant access to taped conversations and mobile phone data.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello will also give her ruling today.

