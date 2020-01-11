Liquigas Investigating Gas Cylinder Explosion Although No Information On Safety Of Current Stock

The recent explosion of a gas cylinder on the doorstep of an Attard residence has caused consternation amongst gas users due to uncertainty over their safety.

Liquigas said that it is investigating the matter through a terse statement. A resident also told Lovin Malta said that the company had already inspected the cylinder before it exploded.

‘’Following an incident involving a Liquigas LPG gas cylinder, which occurred on the evening of Thursday 9 January outside a residence in Attard, Liquigas Malta is carrying out the required technical assessment to investigate the cause and related circumstances. These findings will be made known to the public once all relevant facts have been assessed”.

However it gave no further details over the safety of other cylinders or what the time frame was to communicate the findings of the investigation and what steps need to be taken, if any.

Liquigas also said that the Company is collaborating fully with the magisterial enquiry, as well as the court appointed experts, and that it is being supported by its international partner Liquigas Italy.