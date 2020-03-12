Limit Yourselves To Two Hours Of Screen Time Per Day, Maltese Psychiatrists Advise

As Coronavirus fears spread, Maltese psychiatrists have advised people to try to limit their social media and screen time to a maximum of two hours a day.

“This is a time of uncertainty and with it may bring personal feelings of stress which may include: feeling overwhelmed, irritable, worried or even panicky. We may notice that we can no longer concentrate well on the work we are meant to be doing and might notice that we end up repetitively worrying or thinking about a thought or fear which sticks in our mind,” Maltese Association of Psychiatry said.

“Try to limit social media or screen time to a maximum of two hours a day. When reading about COVID-19 limit yourself to reliable sources. As psychiatrists we emphasise the importance of maintaining the work leisure balance you have/had within your daily life, whilst following the public health directions. Try to find the time to carry out one pleasurable activity per day such as reading a book, talking to a friend, going for a walk, watching a film as well as many others.”

They also reminded of the the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s five keys to good mental health: Eat well, sleep well, do regular excercise, look out for supportive relationships and reach out and do something good for others.

“This is a challenging time for all. As such, we remind our colleagues that we are united in our diverse skills, and we pledge our support in offering our own skill-set and expertise.”