‘Like Daphne, We Must Continue To Fight Fraud’: US Magazine Dedicates Cover To Caruana Galizia And Her Work

In this issue’s cover story, the magazine explores the unfinished work of Caruana Galizia’s while also diving into details about her personal life and widespread influence she’s had through her reporting.

The magazine, a publication by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, covers incidents of corruption and fraud of all types around the world and praised the Maltese journalist for her work “digging into the ruling elite”.

Assassinated Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is the focus of the cover story of the latest edition of Fraud Magazine.

“As governments around the world quickly pour unprecedented amounts of money into our economies to fight the virus and stimulate a recovery, fraudsters are waiting in the shadows. We must stand ready to do our part,” Bruce Dorris, President of ACFE, said following the edition’s publication.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia had the same dogged pursuit of fraudsters and the desire to bring them to justice that you do. She was an investigative journalist in Malta who was unwavering in her pursuit of allegations of corruption by government officials and businessmen in her country. Tragically, she lost her life because of that pursuit,” he continued.

“The coronavirus has dealt us all a devastating blow. But like Daphne and the previous winners of the ACFE’s Guardian Award, we must summon our courage to continue to fight fraud and corruption – no matter the circumstances.”

Caruana Galizia is considered of one of Malta’s foremost investigative journalists. She was killed in a car bomb assassination on October 16th, 2017, in an attack that may have been coordinated by people in the highest echelons of Maltese business and politics.

