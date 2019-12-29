Lights Out: Malta Hit By Yet Another Power Cut, Enemalta ‘Working Endlessly’ To Solve The Issue

Power cuts were reported in Mosta, Mellieħa, Attard, Żejtun, Fgura, Birkirkara, Qormi, Sliema and St Julians, and electricity has since been restored to several locations.

Several localities across Malta were hit by yet another power cut this evening, the latest in a series of recent blackouts that have plagued the island.

Enemalta didn’t provide any immediate explanation for this latest power cut, stating only that its technical personnel are working endlessly to solve the issue and that it will deliver updates in the future.

Following a recent nationwide blackout, Enemalta said that the interconnector cable between Malta and Sicily had sustained damage by a ship anchor close to the Sicilian coast and that it would require several weeks to repair.

It warned the public that unplanned interruptions to the power supply could take place during this period.