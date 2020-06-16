Life-Saving COVID-19 Drug Can Help Reduce Risk Of Death By A Third

A cheap and generic steroid drug has the ability to reduce the death rates of COVID-19 patients by a third, trial data has shown.

Dexamethasone is a widely available low-dose steroid treatment that UK experts believe is a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.

Data indicates the drug has the ability to reduce the risk of death from 40% to 20% amongst those most affected by COVID-19 – primarily for those on ventilators.

Dexamethasone is already to treat other inflammation in other conditions but has also been found to help stop some damage caused when the human body goes into overdrive to fight off COVID-19.

“This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough,” said co-lead trial investigator Peter Horby.

Researchers are calling for the drug to become standard care for patients in hospitals immediately.

