د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Life-Saving COVID-19 Drug Can Help Reduce Risk Of Death By A Third

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A cheap and generic steroid drug has the ability to reduce the death rates of COVID-19 patients by a third, trial data has shown.

Dexamethasone is a widely available low-dose steroid treatment that UK experts believe is a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.

Data indicates the drug has the ability to reduce the risk of death from 40% to 20% amongst those most affected by COVID-19 – primarily for those on ventilators.

Dexamethasone is already to treat other inflammation in other conditions but has also been found to help stop some damage caused when the human body goes into overdrive to fight off COVID-19.

“This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough,” said co-lead trial investigator Peter Horby.

Researchers are calling for the drug to become standard care for patients in hospitals immediately.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Care Home Worker Who Punched Elderly Man At Marsa Residence Sentenced To Five Years In Jail

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK