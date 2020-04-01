د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIDL In Safi Closes For Fumigation After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The LIDL supermarket in Ħal Safi has temporarily closed for fumigation after a worker tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed this development on the Radju Malta show Bonġu Kafe this morning, adding that health authorities are currently conducting contact tracing among his colleagues.

She said the potential risk to shoppers was very low as the man’s contact with them was minimal, but nevertheless urged people who visited that store between 26th and 30th March to call up 111 if they develop symptoms, such as a fever, a cough or shortness of breath.

“If people are called in for testing, it’s important that they don’t leave the house. We’re seeing cases of people who act as though everything’s fine before they actually test positive, which is very dangerous.”

READ NEXT: Maltese MEP Says Governments Should Control Prices Of Essential Food And Sanitary Products During COVID-19 Crisis

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK