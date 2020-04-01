LIDL In Safi Closes For Fumigation After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

The LIDL supermarket in Ħal Safi has temporarily closed for fumigation after a worker tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed this development on the Radju Malta show Bonġu Kafe this morning, adding that health authorities are currently conducting contact tracing among his colleagues.

She said the potential risk to shoppers was very low as the man’s contact with them was minimal, but nevertheless urged people who visited that store between 26th and 30th March to call up 111 if they develop symptoms, such as a fever, a cough or shortness of breath.

“If people are called in for testing, it’s important that they don’t leave the house. We’re seeing cases of people who act as though everything’s fine before they actually test positive, which is very dangerous.”