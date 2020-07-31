‘Let Us Know If You’re Going To Postpone,’ Entertainment Professionals Tell Promoters Amidst Slew Of Cancellations

Maltese entertainment industry professionals have called on promoters to inform them if they’ll be cancelling events they are scheduled to work at.

This comes amidst a slew of cancelled events, oftentimes communicated via a Facebook post, leaving workers like photographers, security, DJs and others the last to find out.

“A message from a fellow artist, same applies to photographers please!” Maltese photographer Shaun Spiteri said as he shared a post calling for promoters to communicate any change of plans immediately.

“Organisers, if you decide to cancel your event please communicate straight away to the DJs you had booked instead of letting them find it out by Facebook. This is extremely disrespectful! They could potentially still find another gig. We have enough to deal with in our life at the moment with all these cancellations so please don’t make it worse,” the post said.