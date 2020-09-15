Leading Music Producer Howard Keith Debono To Appear On Tomorrow’s Lovin Daily

What do artists need in the times of COVID-19? Has Malta done enough for the arts sector during these last crucial months?

Manager to Malta’s stars and President of newly-founded entertainment lobby group MEIA, Howard Keith Debono will answer all this and more in tomorrow’s edition of Lovin Daily – Lovin Malta’s morning news show.

Debono was also an X Factor Malta judge and manages talent like Ira Losco, The New Victorians, Leullen and Michela. He also manages a music company and will be a judge on Malta’s latest TV talent show Malta’s Got Talent.

Earlier today, the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association (MEIA) announced a fresh set of proposals to support one of the worst-hit industries in Malta, including an extended wage scheme and new COVID-19 vouchers for the public.

Tune into Lovin Daily to hear Howard Keith Debono’s thoughts on how the art sector must be supported at 10am.