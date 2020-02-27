Leading Maltese Film Director Comes Out In Staunch Defence Of Embattled Commissioner: ‘It’s Not True He Dishes Out Work’

One of Malta’s leading film producers and directors, Winston Azzopardi, has come out in staunch defence of embattled Film Commissioner Johann Grech, insisting that major foreign productions would find contacts based on previous proven experience and not on some list.

“[The Malta Producers Association] is giving the impression that it’s the Film Commission that somehow dishes out the work. It’s simply not true, most foreign film production companies contact us directly, mostly through referrals from other producers,” Azzopardi told Lovin Malta.

“For example, our company has worked on huge moves with all the major American film studios like Troy, World War Z, Assassins Creed, Murder on the Orient Express, among others. It’s quite normal that they would contact us rather than the film commission.”

“For example, a tourist wouldn’t contact the Malta Tourism Authority to find a hotel room.”

Grech has been caught in the crossfire ever since The Shift News revealed that he would omit several local film producers in its list of registered production companies that is provided to foreign filmmakers using Malta.

The MPA has already called for his resignation and the Malta Employers Association has asked Prime Minister Robert Abela to intervene. However, Grech responded by denying the allegations insisting that he was trying to promote opportunities for as many film businesses as possible while observing GDPR legislation.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Azzopardi insisted that the Film Commissioner’s role is to market and facilitate, “which he does brilliantly”.

“Malta has never been so busy thanks to the new 40% cash rebate that were recently introduced. There is work for everyone, however one has to market himself extensively and keep reminding the foreign producers that we are not in fact from the Jurassic era,” he said.

Azzopardi continued to say the Maltese film industry is very specialised and small where reputation is everything.

“The film commission does not dish out jobs or contracts. No reputable production company would hire someone based on a referral from the film commission; the risks are far too high.”

He explained that the list of production companies featured is rotated all the time. However, this doesn’t just concern jobs, but rather they are typically inquiries about technical matters.

“So many times, we do budgets for movie projects that ended going to someone else. It’s the nature of the business,” he said.