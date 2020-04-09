Leading Maltese Feminist Compares Pandemic Experience To ‘What Women Feel Everyday’

Lara Dimitrijevic, an activist from the Women’s Rights Foundation, has compared the experiences commonly felt by all amid the COVID-19 pandemic as what women face on a daily basis.

“Going out in times of pandemic for shopping or a walk involves keeping a safe distance from others, looking over your shoulder to check if anyone is too close and, if someone is walking towards you, crossing the street in order to keep the safe distance – because you know that anyone can be a hazard for your health,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“It’s exactly the same defensive strategy, behaviour and anxiety that comes with it that every woman learns to employ walking home alone where every man is a potential perpetrator.”

“Now everyone gets to experience how it feels,” she continued.