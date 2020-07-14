Lawrence Gonzi Will Attend Crunch PN Meeting Tonight And Is Expected To Oppose Punishment For Rebel MPs

Former Maltese Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi will attend an expectedly tense PN Executive Committee this evening where leader Adrian Delia could take action against rebel MPs.

Gonzi is set to attend the meeting as it’s within his rights as a former PN leader, the Malta Independent reported. It is being reported that he will participate in the discussion and any votes that occur, and it is believed he would oppose any punishment taken against any of the MPs who voted against Delia in a recent vote of confidence last Tuesday.

Gonzi said that punishing anyone who dissented within the PN went against what the party stands for.

The majority of PN MPs had voted against Delia in the confidence vote; however, Delia refused to resign, pledging to remain on as leader. Following this, the MPs asked President George Vella to step in and remove Delia as leader following constitutional law; Vella refused to do this as well.

The president said that the constitution states that the Opposition Leader must be the leader of the largest party in opposition.

Now, rumours swirl over whether the Nationalist Party may split into two political parties this evening. The meeting, set to occur at around 7pm, will see the party either reconcile its differences or double down on the factions that have evolved.