د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lawrence Gonzi Will Attend Crunch PN Meeting Tonight And Is Expected To Oppose Punishment For Rebel MPs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Former Maltese Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi will attend an expectedly tense PN Executive Committee this evening where leader Adrian Delia could take action against rebel MPs.

Gonzi is set to attend the meeting as it’s within his rights as a former PN leader, the Malta Independent reported. It is being reported that he will participate in the discussion and any votes that occur, and it is believed he would oppose any punishment taken against any of the MPs who voted against Delia in a recent vote of confidence last Tuesday.

Gonzi said that punishing anyone who dissented within the PN went against what the party stands for. 

The majority of PN MPs had voted against Delia in the confidence vote; however, Delia refused to resign, pledging to remain on as leader. Following this, the MPs asked President George Vella to step in and remove Delia as leader following constitutional law; Vella refused to do this as well.

The president said that the constitution states that the Opposition Leader must be the leader of the largest party in opposition.

Now, rumours swirl over whether the Nationalist Party may split into two political parties this evening. The meeting, set to occur at around 7pm, will see the party either reconcile its differences or double down on the factions that have evolved.

Cover photo: EPP

What do you think of Gonzi’s involvement in the current PN political crisis?

 

READ NEXT: Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Minors In Floriana

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK