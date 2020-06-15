د . إAEDSRر . س

Lawrence Cutajar’s Government Consultancy Terminated Following Launch Of Formal Investigation

Malta’s Ministry for Home Affairs has terminated with immediate effect the government consultancy handed out to former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

The announcement was made soon after Magistrate Rachel Montebello declared that Cutajar must be placed under formal investigation over alleged leaks from the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, following a request from lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Cutajar’s consultancy was suspended on 8th June after he was named in secret recordings of state witness Melvin Theuma and main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Earlier today,  Johann Cremona, the business partner of Fenech and confidante of middleman Melvin Theuma, claimed that Cutajar allegedly informed Theuma that Europol knew of the secretly recorded conversations between him and main suspect Yorgen Fenech, even asking Theuma if he could listen to them before his arrest.

Cremona said that Cutajar even informed Theuma about a money-laundering investigation.

In recent sittings, Theuma said that Cutajar had asked Theuma’s close friend Edgar Brincat about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine.

Cutajar confirmed this version with Lovin Malta, saying that investigators were made aware of the meetings. This was also confirmed by Brincat in today’s sitting.

Cutajar was handed the government consultancy soon after being removed as Malta’s Police Commissioner at the start of the year.

