Lawrence Cutajar Pocketed Over €12,000 In Bonuses While Serving As Police Commissioner
Former Police Commissioner Lawerence Cutajar pocketed over €12,000 in bonus performances during his tenure, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has revealed.
Spurred on by a parliamentary question from Beppe Fenech Adami, Camilleri revealed that Cutajar had earned bonuses in each year of his tenure, with the former Police Commissioner receiving a cool €5,582 in 2018.
Cutajar was appointed Police Commissioner in August 2016 but stepped down last week, shortly after Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister, with Carmelo Magri succeeding him as an Acting Commissioner.
However, Cutajar didn’t lose out, landing a €31,000 a year consultancy at the Home Affairs Ministry.
As police commissioner, Cutajar was praised for the police’s work in clamping down on drugs and making significant headway in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case but his term was soured by the police’s inaction in prosecuting cases of alleged corruption and white-collar crime.
Prime Minister Abela has since announced a new process to appoint the police commissioner.