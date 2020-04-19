Law Faculty Criticises Students Society’s ‘Premature’ Claims On Summer Exams, Says Students Will Sit Combination Of Take-Home Assignment And Exams

The Faculty of Laws at the University of Malta has decided that law students will sit a combination of both take-home assignments and take-home exams this June following backlash received by the Law Student’s Society – GħSL.

The faculty noted that, in the majority of cases, students will be assessed via take-home assignments and not take-home exams.

The point of clarification comes after the GħSL publicly criticised their own faculty’s dean for insisting that they take online exams at home rather than assignments, something the faculty claims was untruthful and ‘premature.’

“The claim that students’ representatives on the Faculty Board were ‘unexpectedly stripped from their voting rights’ during the Board meeting is not truthful,” the Faculty of Laws said in a press release.

“The university believes that it was premature for GħSL to claim that students will be forced to sit for exams which the Faculty of Laws has failed to prepare them for.”

Earlier this week, GħSL voiced its disappointment that they would be forced to sit exams they weren’t prepared for.