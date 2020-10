A 72-year old Maltese woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital passed away earlier this morning.

This brings Malta’s COVID-19 death toll up to 46.

The victim was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 13th October and was tested positive for the virus on 15th October. She was receiving care at the hospital, where she died earlier today.

Health authorities stated that the victim had underlying conditions

RIP