Lassana Cisse Family Fundraiser Raises Over €2,000 In Less Than 12 Hours Following Valletta Anti-Racism Protest
A fundraising campaign to raise money for the family of Lassana Cisse has raised over €2,000 in less than 12 hours of it going online.
The Lassana Cisse Family Fund was initially set up to raise money to provide legal assistance for Cisse’s family as well as offer them some financial support. However, Dr Joe Giglio has kindly offered his services pro bono, meaning that all money raised will now go to the family and children of Cisse in Ivory Coast.
“Let’s send a message to the world, to the black community in Malta and to Lassana’s family that this act of racial violence is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our community,” the campaign’s bio said.
In less than 12 hours, it received over €2,000 in donations towards its €10,000 goal.
“It’s a very sad situation that deserves some attention and reaction from Maltese people. I hope that the gesture, as small as it is, will give some encouragement to his family and his children,” said campaign owner, Luke Frendo.
Those who donate over €150 will also receive free Lassana Cisse prints designed by renowned local artists, Ed Dingli and Seb Tanti Burlò.
Cisse was killed by two Armed Forces of Malta soldiers last year whilst walking home after watching a football game. The incident is believed to be Malta’s first racially-motivated murder.
Last night, Malta held it’s very first protest since the COVID-19 pandemic to demand justice for Cisse and to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
The protest was also met with a counter-protest with individuals rallying under the All Lives Matter movement.