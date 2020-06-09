Lassana Cisse Family Fundraiser Raises Over €2,000 In Less Than 12 Hours Following Valletta Anti-Racism Protest

A fundraising campaign to raise money for the family of Lassana Cisse has raised over €2,000 in less than 12 hours of it going online.

The Lassana Cisse Family Fund was initially set up to raise money to provide legal assistance for Cisse’s family as well as offer them some financial support. However, Dr Joe Giglio has kindly offered his services pro bono, meaning that all money raised will now go to the family and children of Cisse in Ivory Coast.

“Let’s send a message to the world, to the black community in Malta and to Lassana’s family that this act of racial violence is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our community,” the campaign’s bio said.

In less than 12 hours, it received over €2,000 in donations towards its €10,000 goal.