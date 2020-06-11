Lassana Cisse Family Fund Smashes €10,000 Goal In Just Three Days… And Donations Are Still Pouring In

A crowdfunding campaign to send money to Lassana Cisse’s family and children in Ivory Coast has reached it’s €10,000 target in just three days… and donations keep flooding in.

The campaign was set up hours after Malta held its first Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Parliament which doubled up as a protest to demand justice for Cisse – who was allegedly killed by two Armed Forces of Malta officers last year.

Galvanized by the spirit of anti-racism protests sweeping the globe, people were quick to offer their donations to the fund which received over €2,000 in less than 12 hours of it going online.

And just three days later, the fundraiser has smashed it’s €10,000 target…