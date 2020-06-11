Lassana Cisse Family Fund Smashes €10,000 Goal In Just Three Days… And Donations Are Still Pouring In
A crowdfunding campaign to send money to Lassana Cisse’s family and children in Ivory Coast has reached it’s €10,000 target in just three days… and donations keep flooding in.
The campaign was set up hours after Malta held its first Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Parliament which doubled up as a protest to demand justice for Cisse – who was allegedly killed by two Armed Forces of Malta officers last year.
Galvanized by the spirit of anti-racism protests sweeping the globe, people were quick to offer their donations to the fund which received over €2,000 in less than 12 hours of it going online.
And just three days later, the fundraiser has smashed it’s €10,000 target…
… and donations keep coming in.
“I’m really amazed at how generous people have been, to be honest,” said campaign organiser, Luke Frendo.
“A small number of people gave slightly larger amounts. One person in fact donated 1000 euros which gave it a big push. The rest was made up of a large group of people donating smaller amounts. I’m glad we didn’t need to reach out to corporations for it.”
The fundraiser has received a total of 348 backers and anyone who donates over €150 will receive a free Lassana Cisse print designed by some of Malta’s most sought-after local artists, Ed Dingli and Seb Tanti Burlò.
“The campaign wasn’t just about the money, it’s about sending a message which I’m really pleased came across.”
The fundraiser will remain open until Wednesday 17th June which means people still have a chance to get involved.
“I really want to thank all the media houses and everyone else that shared the fundraiser,” Frendo ended.
Let’s continue to smash this fundraiser and fight racism together!
