World Sees Largest Daily Rise Of Covid Cases As Global Total Nears Five Million

Over 106,000 new cases were confirmed worldwide yesterday, according to figures from the World Health Organisation. This was the most cases recorded in a day so far, as the number of global cases nears five million. It is likely that the true figure is higher with some infections going undiagnosed or unrecorded.

WHO general director Tedros Ahdom warned that the virus was spreading to poorer countries whilst Western nations lift their lockdown restrictions. In Latin America, the virus is surging, with Brazil now surpassing Britain to have the third most confirmed cases, recording around 20,000 new infections per day.

If the trend continues, Brazil could surpass Russia which recorded 308,705 cases as of yesterday. Meanwhile, all 50 states in the US, the country at the top of the list for number of cases, have eased their lockdowns to some extent.

While European countries have also began easing their lockdown measures, director of the EU agency for disease control warned that a second wave of coronavirus infection is no longer just a distant possibility.

Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that whilst most of Europe passed peak infections as of May 2, Europe must brace for a second wave.

“The question is when and how big, that is the question in my view,” she said.

The global death toll stands over 327,000.

