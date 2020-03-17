Landlord Saves Little Buġibba Bar By Putting Rent On Hold In Light Of COVID-19 Shutdown

Over the past few days, many landlords have put aside money in favour of protecting their tenant’s wellbeing given that Malta has come to an almost complete halt after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, cinemas and bingo halls will close as of tonight (12am).

Landlords continue to show an incredible amount of charity as many businesses face having to shut their doors as a result of a partial lockdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Business has been slowing since the first case of COVID-19 in Malta, and I was panicking about how I would pay my rent and bills,” the bar owner told Lovin Malta.

“It really is a scary time for business, especially us smaller ones. I’m extremely lucky to have been given a lifeline with the rent at this time.”

Earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Malta bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 38. There have been two recoveries. All patients are in good condition.

“It’s just scary not knowing how long we are to be closed for and what I will actually do with myself. I’m used to working every day, and now I can’t do that. It’s like living in one of those movies,” the bar owner said.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 3000 euro fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

