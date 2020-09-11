Labour’s Youth Wing Calls For Legalisation Of Cannabis For Personal Use
Labour’s youth wing (FŻL) has come out in favour of the legalisation of cannabis for personal use, calling for more research to find the model which suits Malta best.
In its annual general meeting tonight, the FŻL presented a motion for political discussion on cannabis legalisation and said it will discuss the topic further with relevant stakeholders in the coming months.
“Cannabis decriminalisation has had a positive impact, not only from a legal sense, but also from a social one, particularly when it comes to destroying negative stereotypes related to the responsible personal use of cannabis,” the motion reads.
“[The motion] is proposing more legal revisions to reflect the current realities and proposed more research to find the best legalisation model that makes most sense for Malta, in a way that gives peace of mind to cannabis users.”
“At the same time, a factual education campaign on drug effects should take place to discourage its use, safeguard public health and fight the ugly realities of exclusion and social marginalisation that can harm society itself.”
FŻL president Georvin Bugeja said that “courage will guide our work moving forward, just as it did in the 70 years since the youth wing was founded”.
Parliamentary secretary for reforms Rosianne Cutajar has been working on a legislative framework sensitive to cannabis users and has said that the law must reflect the realities of modern society.
Last 4/20, the unofficial international day dedicated to cannabis users’ rights, she published a video citing the results of a study which found that over 40,000 people in Malta have used cannabis.