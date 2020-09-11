Labour’s Youth Wing Calls For Legalisation Of Cannabis For Personal Use

Labour’s youth wing (FŻL) has come out in favour of the legalisation of cannabis for personal use, calling for more research to find the model which suits Malta best.

In its annual general meeting tonight, the FŻL presented a motion for political discussion on cannabis legalisation and said it will discuss the topic further with relevant stakeholders in the coming months.

“Cannabis decriminalisation has had a positive impact, not only from a legal sense, but also from a social one, particularly when it comes to destroying negative stereotypes related to the responsible personal use of cannabis,” the motion reads.