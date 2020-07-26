Labour’s New Deputy Leader Calls For Remote Working To Survive Pandemic

Labour’s new deputy leader Daniel Micallef has called for remote working to become more mainstream, irregardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first speech as deputy leader of party affairs today, Micallef highlighted remote work as an opportunity brought about by the pandemic.

“Remote work can increase efficiency, reduce traffic and improve our quality of life,” he said. “It’s not possible everywhere but I’m an architect and the changes implemented by the Planning Authority [online board meetings] means I’m saving between six to eight hours a week on driving and finding parking.”

This is effectively Micallef’s first national policy proposal in his new job, one he has repeatedly said should be policy-driven.

“The Labour Party’s role shouldn’t be that of a government supporters’ club,” he said today. “We should get the government’s message across but I want the party to evolve into a main, genuine and objective stakeholder which proposes ideas, criticises and scrutinises.”

“Governments emerge from parties and not vice versa; there can be no government without a party.”

To this end, he announced plans to set up ten policy fora, which will be tasked with drafting 100 policy objectives by the end of September.

“I am confident that the government will implement its electoral manifesto but when the election comes along, people will not only make their decisions based on what has been done but on what is being proposed. We must therefore anticipate the upcoming challenges and opportunities.”

