د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Labour’s Deputy Leader Can No Longer Be A Member Of Parliament Following Unanimous Party Decision

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party can no longer be a member of parliament following a unanimous decision taken at a general conference earlier today.

The change in the statute also includes the stipulation that the Labour Deputy Leader cannot contest a general election until two years after he or she resigns from the post.

The decision to approve this motion comes after former Deputy Leader Chris Cardona was asked to resign from his role after it was alleged that he had paid for the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

It had originally been changed to allow an MP to contest an election during the time former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi wanted to contest the role.

The motion was tabled by the National Executive Committee and approved unanimously by Labour Party members.

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Confident Malta Will Pass Moneyval Test With Flying Colours

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK