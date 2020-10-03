Labour Party: ‘The PN Establishment Won Tonight’

The Labour Party has reacted to Bernard Grech’s triumph at the PN leadership election by claiming that “the PN establishment” has won the day.

“The establishment has won, the same establishment of previous dynasties which the people have sidelined in a number of elections since 2013,” the PL said.

“With Bernard Grech in charge, the PN will return to its policies of expensive electricity bills, migration policies which state everyone should be allowed into Malta, and an inferiority complex in front of foreigners. He’s a leader without a vision for our country.”

“While the PN grassroots sent a strong message when 3,000 voters stayed at home, Grech must now come clean on his tax payments if he wants to be taken seriously.”

“Simon Busuttil’s faction, which wants migrants to enter Malta, has triumphed. The faction of Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina has won, a kind of politics that divides rather than unites.”