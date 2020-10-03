د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Labour Party: ‘The PN Establishment Won Tonight’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Labour Party has reacted to Bernard Grech’s triumph at the PN leadership election by claiming that “the PN establishment” has won the day.

“The establishment has won, the same establishment of previous dynasties which the people have sidelined in a number of elections since 2013,” the PL said.

“With Bernard Grech in charge, the PN will return to its policies of expensive electricity bills, migration policies which state everyone should be allowed into Malta, and an inferiority complex in front of foreigners. He’s a leader without a vision for our country.”

“While the PN grassroots sent a strong message when 3,000 voters stayed at home, Grech must now come clean on his tax payments if he wants to be taken seriously.”

“Simon Busuttil’s faction, which wants migrants to enter Malta, has triumphed. The faction of Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina has won, a kind of politics that divides rather than unites.”

READ NEXT: Seventy-Year Old Man Becomes 39th COVID-19 Patient To Die In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK