Labour Party President Leaves Door Open For Deputy Leader Post But Remains Non-Commital On Intention To Run

Labour Party President Daniel Micallef has left the door open to contest for the Deputy Leader post but remained non-commital in absolutely confirm his intention to run.

“As President of the Party, I am currently focussed on my administrative role that is tasked to initiate the necessary processes,” Micallef told Lovin Malta.

He stuck to the reply when asked to clarify whether he was in the running to be the Labour Party’s next Deputy Leader.

The Labour Party kicked off its official process to elect its next deputy leader after the embattled former Economy Minister Chris Cardona stepped down yesterday.

So far, MP Ian Castaldi Paris has thrown his name in the hat, telling Lovin Malta that he will contest if serving MPs are allowed to run.

Labour Party statute had previously only allowed non-sitting MPs to contest the role of deputy leader for party affairs. However, this clause was changed in 2016 in the wake of Toni Abela’s resignation.

This party rule change allowed former minister Konrad Mizzi to successfully contest the role, but he only lasted a few weeks, having to resign following massive blowback over the Panama Papers scandal.

He was succeeded by Cardona, who was also a sitting MP.

