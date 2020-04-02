Labour Party Denies Links To Leak Of Over 330,000 Voters: ‘All Data Party Keeps Is Legal’

The Labour Party has denied any connections to the leak of a list of over 330,000 voters claimed to belong to the party.

“That system was never of the Labour Party. It has its own system that is controlled internally. The company and the director named ever had any connections to that system.”

“The Electoral Commission must pass on all the information it collects and compile a digital electoral registry for the political parties to assure that the electoral process is transparent. The same information is given to the PN.”

“This means that all the information the Labour Party keeps is as according to the law. The Labour Party has always careful even before the new GDPR laws,” the party said in a statement.

The leak, first revealed by a Twitter account called ‘Under The Breach’ yesterday, has compromised the personal data of 337,384 Maltese citizens. Details like the names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of Maltese citizens were available at the push of a button

Times of Malta has quoted Labour Party sources saying that the leak emerged from a Labour Party list showing the voting preferences of the population from the 2013 general election.

Each entry includes a ‘1’ to indicate a Labour Party voter and a ‘2’ a Nationalist Party voter.

The company linked to the leak, C-Planet IT Solutions, is owned by Philip Farrugia, a former production director at One Productions, the media wing of the Labour party. His brother-in-law is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, himself a former president of the Labour Party.

Details from Zrinzo Azzopardi’s law firm, SZA Advocates have also been leaked.

You can now check whether your personal details feature in the data breach over here.