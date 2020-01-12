Labour MPs And Ministers Rush To Congratulate Abela, Some With More Relish Than Others

Several Labour MPs have Ministers taken to Facebook to congratulate Robert Abela on his victory as Labour Leader and Prime Minister, although some expressed more enthusiasm than others. Known backers Rosianne Cutajar and Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes, as well as Aaron Farrugia, posted photos with the new PM amid glowing congratulatory messages.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia were more circumspect in their congratulations, emphasizing party loyalty and government unity rather than focusing on the person. Bartolo went into more detail calling for the new PM to build on the good that had been achieved in the past years of a Labour administration. Family and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon also emphasized continuity whilst congratulating both Abela and Fearne.

Another vocal backer of the defeated Chris Fearne, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, simply congratulated both candidates and called for unity. Konrad Mizzi was similarly circumspect in his congratulations also choosing to thank outgoing PM Joseph Muscat. Justice Minister Owen Bonnici (who had endorsed Fearne) posted similar congratulations and did not opt for a photo with the winner.

Economy Minister and PL Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Chris Cardona praised Abela for his victory whilst also calling for party unity. Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport Clifton Grima (who also backed Fearne) also posted a standard congratulatory message actually thanking Chris Fearne first. PS Julia Farrugia Portelli congratulated Abela whilst posting a picture of the results, emphasizing the fact that 17,500 party members had chosen the leader for the first time.

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela was dry in his congratulations simply stating that “the Labour Party had spoken” whilst congratulating both candidates. Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri posed with Abela for his congratulatory post whilst also choosing to congratulate Fearne. Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana emphasized party loyalty in her congratulatory message whilst also choosing to publish a photo with Abela. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries Clint Camilleri was also effusive in his praise for Abela.