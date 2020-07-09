Labour Leads Over PN With 29% In Solving Malta’s Crucial Issues

Whilst COVID-19, corruption, migration and the economy are the main issues worrying the public, the Labour Party is seen as the best party to resolve them, a survey has found.

The governing party enjoys a 29-percentage point lead over the Nationalist party in terms of solving national issues.

When it comes to the most pressing personal problems, the sample of 400 respondents in a Corporate Dispatch survey by Misco found that COVID-19 restrictive measures, unemployment and personal financial issues topped their concerns, with Labour winning their confidence with 14 percentage points over the Opposition.

Meanwhile, more than half respondents (56%) believe Robert Abela is more suited for the Prime Minister’s role than PN head Adrian Delia (11%).

The MISCO study conducted in the first two days of July indicates that the gap between the two parties has widened from 11% to 15% since the 2017 elections.

In fact, when asked who would get their vote should an election be held tomorrow, results were split, with 56.5% saying they would vote for Labour, and 41.5% stating the Nationalist Party. The small parties garner 2% of the vote, whilst 20% of respondents stated that they would abstain from voting.

The Nationalist Party is in crisis following allegations against its head Adrian Delia in light of a WhatsApp conversation that emerged with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Calls for his immediate resignation as leader followed, whilst Delia lost the vote of confidence yesterday, with nineteen Nationalist MPs voted against him, in comparison for 11 who voted in favour.

