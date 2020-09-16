Labour Criticises ‘Time-Wasting’ Games After Castille Protest On Daphne Caruana Galizia Inquiry

The Labour Party has criticised an anti-corruption protest that occurred outside Castille today, labelling it as a “time-wasting” game that will only lead the delay of justice in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Responding to the surprise anti-protest held by Civil Society NGO Repubblika earlier today, the Labour party denied accusations that the government wanted to end the a public inquiry into the murder short and insisted that it is committed to seeking justice.

Instead, it claimed that it wanted the inquiry to be “concluded expeditiously and according to its terms of reference which were mutually agreed upon with the Caruana Galizia family”.

“Instead of wasting time on politically-motivated games which are only aimed at hindering the reforms and change this Government is bringing about, it would be better to let the process continue without any further interference so as to ensure that justice is ultimately done,” it said.

Protesters gathered outside Castille earlier today holding cutouts of monkeys, one for each minister they claim has failed to combat corruption in the three years since Caruana Galizia was murdered.

“Robert Abela wants a land of monkeys that close their eyes, ears and mouths. He wants to silence the public inquiry so that no one knows the truth because he knows that without truth we can never have justice,” Repubblika said.

The protest comes as several ministers testify in the inquiry surrounding Caruana Galizia’s murder including Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne who appeared in court today.

The protest also coincides with a state visit from the President of the European Council Charles Michel who will also visit Caruana Galizia’s assassination site tomorrow morning to pay his respects.

In addition to denying claims made at today’s demonstration, the Labour Pary boasted about recent reforms, including the appointment of a new police commissioner.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below