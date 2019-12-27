L-Istrina Telethon Raises More Than €6 Million For Charity But Falls Short Of Breaking Record

Despite a slow start, annual national fundraiser L-Istrina managed to end the 12-hour telethon with a total of €6,220,000 in donations for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Though a last-minute rally helped to boost the figure to over six million euros, this year’s count falls short of over one million euros when compared to 2018’s record-breaking €7,134,036.

Malta’s concurrent political turmoil was clearly felt over the hotlines as L-Istrina struggled to break past the 3 million mark by 6 pm. Thankfully, by the time the clock struck midnight, that number had doubled.

“I was not expecting this but it goes to show the true nature of the Maltese who rally to help others when they are called to do so,” an emotional President George Vella, who presides over the MCCF, said as the telethon came to a close.

Politicians also made appearances at L-Istrina yesterday including Opposition Leader Adrian Delia and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who announced that the government would be donating €15,000 to help with the organisation of the event.

Other notable donations include Bank Of Valletta with a generous €200,000 and the Malta Tourism Authority with €40,000. The MTA also contributed four tickets for a Manchester United home game, made possible by their recent partnership with the Premier League giants.

This year also marked President Vella’s first L-Istrina which came at a time of great political unrest in Malta. Nonetheless, the President’s persistence to continue with the fundraiser in troubling times paid off, resulting in a respectable sum of donations being raised for the MCCF.

“When the sick are involved, we all come together to help despite what the country is passing through,” Vella said.

