د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

L-Aqwa Data: You Can Now Check Whether Your Personal Details Were Leaked In Labour Party’s List Of Over 330,00 Voters

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

You can now check whether your personal details feature in the data breach of the Labour Party’s list of over 330,000 voters after the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation provided an easy online tool.

You can find out more about it here: https://tool.daphne.foundation/laqwa-data/

“All of the data stored on our server is anonymised. We store only salted SHA-256 hashes of the personally identifiable information in the original database. When you submit your ID card number or name the comparison against our data is made using hashes only,” the foundation said.

The leak, first revealed by a Twitter account called ‘Under The Breach’ yesterday, has compromised the personal data of 337,384 Maltese citizens. Details like the names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of Maltese citizens were available at the push of a button

Times of Malta has quoted Labour Party sources saying that the leak emerged from a Labour Party list showing the voting preferences of the population from the 2013 general election.

Each entry includes a ‘1’ to indicate a Labour Party voter and a ‘2’ a Nationalist Party voter.

The company linked to the leak, C-Planet IT Solutions, is owned by Philip Farrugia, a former production director at One Productions, the media wing of the Labour party. His brother-in-law is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, himself a former president of the Labour Party.

Details from Zrinzo Azzopardi’s law firm, SZA Advocates have also been leaked.

READ NEXT: COVID-19: Five Sectors That Are Booming Despite Fears Of An Economic Downturn

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK