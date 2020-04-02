L-Aqwa Data: You Can Now Check Whether Your Personal Details Were Leaked In Labour Party’s List Of Over 330,00 Voters

You can now check whether your personal details feature in the data breach of the Labour Party’s list of over 330,000 voters after the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation provided an easy online tool.

You can find out more about it here: https://tool.daphne.foundation/laqwa-data/

“All of the data stored on our server is anonymised. We store only salted SHA-256 hashes of the personally identifiable information in the original database. When you submit your ID card number or name the comparison against our data is made using hashes only,” the foundation said.

The leak, first revealed by a Twitter account called ‘Under The Breach’ yesterday, has compromised the personal data of 337,384 Maltese citizens. Details like the names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of Maltese citizens were available at the push of a button

Times of Malta has quoted Labour Party sources saying that the leak emerged from a Labour Party list showing the voting preferences of the population from the 2013 general election.

Each entry includes a ‘1’ to indicate a Labour Party voter and a ‘2’ a Nationalist Party voter.

The company linked to the leak, C-Planet IT Solutions, is owned by Philip Farrugia, a former production director at One Productions, the media wing of the Labour party. His brother-in-law is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, himself a former president of the Labour Party.

Details from Zrinzo Azzopardi’s law firm, SZA Advocates have also been leaked.