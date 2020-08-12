KSU Calls For University of Malta To Publish Alternative Plan For September Resits

KSU is appealing to the University of Malta and Education Authorities to reconsider holding exams on campus in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

KSU repeatedly called on Education Minister Owen Bonnici to set a benchmark for active community cases and the R-factor beyond which other measures will be considered, but the Ministry is yet to clarify this request.

The council has put forward a number of questions to the Superintendent of Public Health and the Minister for Health, asking whether there are protocols in place for candidates with COVID-19, and under what conditions would require extraordinary measures to be taken during the next academic year.

Last week KSU announced that the physical Fresher’s Week will not be held this year, with an activity considered for the second semester period.

To date the University of Malta has not released guidelines on how lectures will take place amid a second wave.

