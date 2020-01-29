What-otti?! Some School Kids Can’t Help But Not Spell This Vegetable’s Maltese Name Properly Anymore

Children can often be a reflection of the world around them – and one student living in Malta couldn’t help show it while doing her homework.

“When your daughter does her homework and you realise that she’s been picking up certain words from the news lately… thank God I checked her homework before handing it in,” said one mother laughingly as she shared an image of her daughter’s work.

In an exercise where students need to give the Maltese names for a variety of fruits and vegetables, the humble carrot was listed.

However, instead of writing karrotta – or the even more precise zunnarija – the child simply wrote: korrott (the Maltese word for ‘corrupt’).