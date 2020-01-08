Konrad Mizzi’s Message To Migrants: ‘We Clothed You And Nourished You, Now Learn To Respect Us’

“You fled your country. We saved you from drowning. We gave you shelter in our home. We clothed you. We nourished you. Now learn to respect us, our country, our culture, our religion and our people.”

Former minister Konrad Mizzi has taken irregular migrants to task for disrespecting Malta and its hospitality in the wake of today’s fires at the Marsa open centre.

20 irregular migrants have been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out at the Marsa open centre earlier in the day, engulfing two floors and creating a massive plume of smoke.

Police said the fire started in one of the dormitories and later spread to the gym. Police officers and AWAS workers helped evacuate the residents, while the Civil Protection Department was called in to control the flames.

“Police investigations found that a number of migrants had started damaging parts of the main dormitory and later put it on fire,” the police said, adding that 20 suspects have been arrested.

Smoke inhalation first-aid was administered to 11 open centre workers and three migrants but no one needed to be sent to hospital.