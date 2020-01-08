د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Konrad Mizzi’s Message To Migrants: ‘We Clothed You And Nourished You, Now Learn To Respect Us’

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Former minister Konrad Mizzi has taken irregular migrants to task for disrespecting Malta and its hospitality in the wake of today’s fires at the Marsa open centre.

“You fled your country. We saved you from drowning. We gave you shelter in our home. We clothed you. We nourished you. Now learn to respect us, our country, our culture, our religion and our people.”

20 irregular migrants have been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out at the Marsa open centre earlier in the day, engulfing two floors and creating a massive plume of smoke.

Police said the fire started in one of the dormitories and later spread to the gym. Police officers and AWAS workers helped evacuate the residents, while the Civil Protection Department was called in to control the flames.

“Police investigations found that a number of migrants had started damaging parts of the main dormitory and later put it on fire,” the police said, adding that 20 suspects have been arrested.

Smoke inhalation first-aid was administered to 11 open centre workers and three migrants but no one needed to be sent to hospital.

READ NEXT: Infrastructure Malta Defends Decision To Commence Central Link Project Despite Appeal Still Pending

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK