Konrad Mizzi’s €80,400 Post-Resignation Contract Was Kept Secret From Malta Tourism Authority’s Board

The Malta Tourism Authority board was not informed that the authority’s CEO signed a consultancy contract with Konrad Mizzi days after he resigned as Tourism Minister, Lovin Malta is informed.

Board members who spoke to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity said they were never consulted on the secret deal which would have seen Mizzi earn €80,400 per year, besides giving him a chauffeur-driven car.

The contract was signed by MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg at a time when then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was responsible for the tourism portfolio.

Now rescinded by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, the contract sparked outrage when it was leaked to Times of Malta. The story triggered calls for the resignation of Buttigieg and the MTA board.

MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia has refused to answer questions by Lovin Malta about the case. He has not yet said whether he knew about the contract and whether he would be taking any action against Buttigieg, who has also remained tight-lipped.

But board members who spoke to Lovin Malta said a consultancy contract like this would not have necessarily required board approval and in fact it was never brought to the board’s attention. The MTA board is made up of 10 individuals, including industry representatives.