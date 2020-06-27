Konrad Mizzi Will Not Resign From Parliament, Says He Will Support Labour As An Independent MP

In a letter addressed to Parliament Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Mizzi said that although he is no longer a member of the governing party, he will continue to support them as an independent MP through his parliamentary vote and work.

Disgraced former Labour MP Konrad Mizzi says he will not resign from parliament and pledged to maintain his loyalty to the Labour Party despite being voted out this week.

Konrad Mizzi was voted out by Labour Party’s Executive and parliamentary group last Thursday for implications concerning Panama Papers and 17 Black.

71 of 73 members of the group called for the former minister to be thrown out of the party following a secret ballot.

Mizzi was asked to resign by Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier on Thursday following revelations that Yorgen Fenech made millions out of the Montenegrin wind farm deal when Mizzi was Minster for Tourism under the previous Cabinet.

Mizzi has denied any link to Yorgen Fenech’s company 17 Black and insisted that he wants to make the details of the deal public.

