Konrad Mizzi Will Head Malta’s EU Delegation For Security, Freedom Of The Press, And Human Rights

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi, who resigned in the wake of the recent political crisis and years of alleged misconduct, has been promoted to the Head of Malta’s delegation for the EU assembly for security and co-operation on the continent.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is the world’s largest intergovernmental security organisation. It focuses on crucial issues like arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and fair elections.

Mizzi was a central figure in the Panama Papers scandal and has been linked to numerous corruption allegations, namely with the Electrogas and Vitals Global Healthcare deals. He is currently subject to three magisterial inquiries.

While Joseph Muscat long-protected Mizzi, Abela promised that Mizzi would not be a minister during his tenure. However, photos of Abela and Mizzi embracing at the former’s victory parade, raised doubts.

“If you had any doubt whether Robert Abela is simply a continuation of Joseph Muscat, just now Konrad Mizzi has been named Head of Delegation of the OSCE – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.”

“Not only is he not facing justice – he is being handed promotions,” MEP David Casa said on social media.