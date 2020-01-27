Konrad Mizzi Reaps Massive Benefits From Resignation After MTA Hands Him €80,000 Consultancy

Konrad Mizzi appears to be reaping massive benefits since resigning as Minister over years of alleged corruption after he was handed an €80,000 consultancy with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Times of Malta, who have seen the contract, reports that he was handed the consultancy on December 9, 2019; barely a few weeks after being kicked out of the cabinet.

Instead, he has been handed a salary of €6,700 per month, exclusive of VAT, and an executive-level car and driver, which Mizzi could forgo for a sum of €11,400 per year.

He will also be given medical insurance for his entire family, a mobile phone, and internet.

The agreement runs until December 2022.

Mizzi was a central figure in the Panama Papers scandal and has been linked to numerous corruption allegations, namely with the Electrogas and Vitals Global Healthcare deals. He is currently subject to three magisterial inquiries.

Earlier today, Mizzi was also nominated to head Malta’s delegation for the EU assembly for security and co-operation on the continent.

The assembly focuses on crucial issues like arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and fair elections.