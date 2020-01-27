د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Konrad Mizzi Reaps Massive Benefits From Resignation After MTA Hands Him €80,000 Consultancy

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Konrad Mizzi appears to be reaping massive benefits since resigning as Minister over years of alleged corruption after he was handed an €80,000 consultancy with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Times of Malta, who have seen the contract, reports that he was handed the consultancy on December 9, 2019; barely a few weeks after being kicked out of the cabinet.

Instead, he has been handed a salary of €6,700 per month, exclusive of VAT, and an executive-level car and driver, which Mizzi could forgo for a sum of €11,400 per year.

He will also be given medical insurance for his entire family, a mobile phone, and internet.

The agreement runs until December 2022.

Mizzi was a central figure in the Panama Papers scandal and has been linked to numerous corruption allegations, namely with the Electrogas and Vitals Global Healthcare deals.  He is currently subject to three magisterial inquiries.

Earlier today, Mizzi was also nominated to head Malta’s delegation for the EU assembly for security and co-operation on the continent.

The assembly focuses on crucial issues like arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and fair elections.

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ NEXT: BirdLife Malta Condemns Robert Abela's 'Diabolic' Decision To Place Hunting Regulatory Under Gozo Minister

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK