Konrad Mizzi Issued Over €1 Million In Direct Orders During Three-Year Stint As Tourism Minister

Konrad Mizzi managed to issue over one million euro in direct orders during his three-year tenure as Malta’s Tourism Minister, parliamentary figures have revealed.

Documents tabled by current Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli revealed that in between 2017 and 2019, Mizzi’s Tourism Ministry issued direct orders totalling €1,355,250.

The most significant direct order, which stood at roughly €122,000, went to ABB Joint Venture. ABB Joint Venture’s owners are not made clear in the document. However, its registered address is the same as V&C Developments, which is owned by Vincent and Charles Borg.

Usually, any payment over €10,000 should be issued through a tendering process. There are rules for the Minister responsible for bypassing the procedure. However, this should not exceed a €135,000 limit.

The overwhelming majority of direct orders were above the standard €10,000 limit.

Mizzi was made to resign as Tourism Minister in the wake of the political crisis that engulfed the country towards the back end of 2019 following years of allegations of corruption and other misdeeds, namely his involvement in the Panama Papers scandal.

However, barely two weeks later, Mizzi was given an €80,000 consultancy at the Malta Tourism Authority. It was signed off by CEO Johann Buttigieg, who had been promoted to the role by Mizzi a month prior.

He was also appointed as the head of the Maltese delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Mizzi’s contract and proposed role were rescinded immediately after widespread public outcry. He is still a sitting Labour Party MP.

