Konrad Mizzi Is Back In Malta After Months-Long Absence

Konrad Mizzi is back in Malta after months away from the country.

Net News has reported that Mizzi arrived back in the country at 5pm. He said that he was in the United Kingdom on business.

Mizzi resigned as Tourism Minister during the political crisis that erupted last November. He stayed on as a MP and was awarded a lucrative MTA contract, but this was rescinded after it was revealed to the press.

Mizzi has been missing parliamentary sittings ever since he left the country. The issue was raised in parliament only yesterday.

The former minister has been a controversial figure ever since he was named in the Panama Papers scandal. He also orchestrated the controversial Vitals deal and the Electrogas deal with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He is subject to several magisterial inquiries.

His spectre hovers around other issues. Air Malta’s pilots are facing redundancies but Mizzi promised them in a contract the same jobs with the same pay should they ever been made redundant.

