Konrad Mizzi Defends Montenegro Wind Farm Project: ‘We Believed It Would Help Malta’

Konrad Mizzi has defended Enemalta’s controversial investment in a Montenegro wind farm back when he was Energy Minister, insisting that he had no idea murder suspect Yorgen Fenech stood to benefit financially from the deal.

“Enemalta should publish all information it has about this project for the sake of full transparency and to avoid speculation on some financial aspects of this project,” Mizzi said.

“Enemalta made a profit from this project and, thanks to it, the company could get stronger and keep electricity prices low in a sustainable manner. Enemalta must inform the public that this project is increasing its guaranteed income by at least 9.4%.”

“This project was one of a number of international projects considered by Enemalta and [its Chinese state-owned partner] Shanghai Electric Power, who wanted to explore joint ventures in Europe and strengthen their cooperation.”