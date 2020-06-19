Konrad Mizzi Defends Montenegro Wind Farm Project: ‘We Believed It Would Help Malta’
Konrad Mizzi has defended Enemalta’s controversial investment in a Montenegro wind farm back when he was Energy Minister, insisting that he had no idea murder suspect Yorgen Fenech stood to benefit financially from the deal.
“Enemalta should publish all information it has about this project for the sake of full transparency and to avoid speculation on some financial aspects of this project,” Mizzi said.
“Enemalta made a profit from this project and, thanks to it, the company could get stronger and keep electricity prices low in a sustainable manner. Enemalta must inform the public that this project is increasing its guaranteed income by at least 9.4%.”
“This project was one of a number of international projects considered by Enemalta and [its Chinese state-owned partner] Shanghai Electric Power, who wanted to explore joint ventures in Europe and strengthen their cooperation.”
Reuters and Times of Malta revealed today that Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev had bought the Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from Fenech, and had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.
Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified by financial services firm Nexia BT as a target client of Mizzi’s and Schembri’s Panama companies.
However, Mizzi insisted he had no idea 17 Black was involved in the project and that he has “no association” with Fenech’s company.
“My involvement as Energy Minister was to set the country’s energy policies and ensure Enemalta got stronger. Everyone knows that Enemalta got stronger and that electricity tariffs have gone down,” he said.
“On behalf of the government, the ex Prime Minister [Joseph Muscat] and I had backed this project because we believed it would help Enemalta and Malta. That’s why I held bilateral meetings with the Montenegrin government and why both governments worked in favour of this project.”
Cover photo: Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat observe plans for the Montenegro wind farm in 2016