Knife Remained ‘Stuck’ In Safi Woman After She Was Stabbed In The Head By The Father Of Her Children

The 33-year-old woman who was attacked by a man outside a bar in Żabbar last night is at risk of dying and currently fighting for her life. Lovin Malta can reveal that the woman was brutally stabbed in the head during the attack by an ex-partner, leading to serious injuries that are threatening her life. The woman, from Ħal-Safi remains in a critical condition after being stabbed five or six times, with reports that the knife remained “stuck” above her shoulders following the attack. A 33-year-old man from Ħal-Safi has been arrested by the police after handing himself in covered in blood. The attacker and his victim had two children together, and it is reported that the couple were in the process of ending their relationship.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the type of stab wounds the woman had suffered nor confirm the current whereabouts of the knife used in the attack. It has been reported by TVM that the weapon was left “stuck” inside the woman’s body. Police found out about the incident after people entered the Żabbar police station and reported that a woman was lying on the ground unconscious outside a bar in Triq il-Kbira, Żabbar.